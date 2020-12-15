Firework permits to go on sale Dec. 26 ahead of New Year’s Eve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fireworks permits will be available for purchase starting Saturday, Dec. 26, says the Hawaii Fire Department (HFD).

HFD says fireworks permits can be obtained at the following locations:

• Parker Ranch Shopping Center Food Court in Kamuela: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

• KTA Puainako, 50 E. Puainako Street, Hilo

• KTA Kona; Kona Coast Shopping Center, 74-5594 Palani Rd. Kailua Kona

• Pacific Fireworks, 74-5629 Kuakini Hwy Suite 155 Kailua Kona

• J. Hara Store, 17-343 Volcano Hwy Kurtistown, HI

• BJ Alan Tent Kona, 74-5454 Makala Blvd. Kailua Kona

• BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 325 E. Maka’ala St., Hilo

• BJ Alan Tent Hilo, 111 E. Puainako St., Hilo

• TNT Tent Hilo 381 E. Maka’ala St., Hilo

• Fire Administration Office in Hilo, 25 Aupuni Street, Suite 2501: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Dec. 28

• Kona Fire Prevention Office, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy, Bldg E: Call 323-4760 for an appt.

Each permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers. Multiple permit purchases are allowed. In order to lawfully obtain a permit, HFD says applicants must be 18-years-old or older.

Firework sales will end at midnight on Dec. 31. HFD says fireworks are allowed to be set off between the hours of 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1 as long as a permit is visible at the site of use.

For more information on the purchasing of Fireworks permits, or the use of Fireworks,

please call the Fire Prevention Bureau at 932-2911 (Hilo) or 323-4760 (Kona).