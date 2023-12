HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu man is in the hospital Friday night following a firework explosion gone wrong.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the 48-year-old man suffered extensive injures to his hand after he said a firework exploded.

The incident occurred right before 5 p.m., he then drove to an emergency room in West Oahu.

His condition is serious.