Fireknife dancers to perform at annual championship at Polynesian Cultural Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After getting cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the Polynesian Cultural Center says the World Fireknife Championships are back on this year.

The 28th annual World Championships will be on May 5 at the La’ie Center.

World champions will be crowned in women, junior and senior divisions.

Organizers are expecting competitors from Samoa, Tahiti, Japan and Australia.

In addition, there will be intermediate and junior competitions for competitors as young as six years old on Apr. 28.