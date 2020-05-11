Breaking News
Firefighters work to put out a building fire in Waianae

Firefighters work to put out a building fire in Waianae

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire in Waianae.

Officials responded with 11 units to the scene, which is located at Kaupuni Place, around 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire, as well as any reported injuries, are not yet available.

