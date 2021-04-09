HFD extinguishes Kaimuki house fire, rescues dog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to and extinguished a two-alarm house fire in Kaimuki on Friday, April 9, and rescued a dog that was found unresponsive inside the main ground-floor rental.

HFD officials say personnel administered oxygen to the Great Dane and were able to successfully revive the canine.

According to HFD, the fire was reported around 9:46 a.m. on James Street but was discovered to be at 3515 Alohea Ave. when firefighters arrived at 9:52 a.m. The single-story house has a second-floor extension unit and is divided into three separate rental units.

No humans were injured as a result of the fire, HFD officials said. One occupant was home at the time of the blaze and had to be evacuated. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to a cat and five adults who live in the rental units at the residence.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has been notified to provide assistance to the Great Dane due to its owner not being home at the time.

HFD officials say the fire was brought under control by 10:11 a.m. and fully extinguished at 10:47 a.m.

Officials did not observe a sprinkler system or smoke alarms inside the structure.

Damage is estimated at $240,000 to the structure and $30,000 to its contents.

Smoke could be seen from the Ewa end of Waikiki. Traffic backed up by Ruger Market and in the oncoming direction for less than a mile near the scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.