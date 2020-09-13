HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters responded to a building fire on Sand Island on Saturday, Sept. 12, around 1:38 p.m.

Multiple firefighter units responded to the fire, located at Makepono Street. Dark smoke could be seen for miles.

Details surrounding the fire are limited, but no injuries were reported and there were no road closures.

