(Courtesy of Melissa Lau)
HALIIMAILE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters and police officials on Maui are responding to a brush fire in a gulch just below Haliimaile on Friday afternoon, July 31.
Police prompted the closure of Leie Street, and Aoiki Street is being evacuated.
Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
- Waikiki bartender continues to battle impacts of COVID-19 almost five months after falling ill
- Firefighters respond to Maui brush fire, police prompt evacuation of Aoiki Street
- Manoa teacher wants others to be inspired by safe classroom setup
- After Mariota and Tagovailoa reach the NFL, Vince Passas continues to develop the next generation of Hawaii star quarterbacks
- Firefighters put out two-acre brush fire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park