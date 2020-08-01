Firefighters respond to Maui brush fire, police prompt evacuation of Aoiki Street

(Courtesy of Melissa Lau)

HALIIMAILE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters and police officials on Maui are responding to a brush fire in a gulch just below Haliimaile on Friday afternoon, July 31.

Police prompted the closure of Leie Street, and Aoiki Street is being evacuated.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

