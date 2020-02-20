Firefighters respond to house fire near Punchbowl

Firefighters responded to a house fire near Punchbowl. Neighbors say the house has been empty since the last owner passed away years ago. They also say they’ve seen people hanging out outside of the home in the past.

Aurora Kagawa-Viviani, neighbor: “I know there has been activity outside. I’ve never gone inside. It seemed pretty innocuous, so I have not generally called the police on anyone. But clearly there was a little more activity this morning or last night.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.