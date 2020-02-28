Firefighters respond to fire in Waikiki

A fire is burning around the Moana Surfrider Hotel. Around 8:30 this evening, bright orange flames could be seen shooting up from the surfboard locker area. This is the side of the hotel near the Waikiki police station. Traffic is extremely backed up around Kalakaua Avenue. Police officers are blocking off the street. The flames are under control.

Though the flames have been extinguished, the smell of scorched earth lingers in the air.

Andrew Wurst, a tourist who witnessed the fire said: “I was actually about five blocks from here and I was laying in bed and looked out the window and I could see flames shooting up from behind the building, so I came down here. It was a massive, massive fire. All the trees were on fire. I couldn’t tell what it was, but fire was everywhere.

“No sounds, I just saw the glow of the orange fire. I saw orange light up my bedroom on the 16th floor. It caught my attention, I looked out the window and all I could see were flames. I didn’t know where it was coming from.”

Within 30 minutes, firefighters responded and were able to get it under control.



This story is developing. Stay with us on air and online as we learn more details.