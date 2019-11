HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire units are battling a fire on the west side of Oahu in Kapolei on Thursday, October 31.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they responded with four units and arrived at 3 p.m.

Smoke can be seen miles away. The fire is located at Green Auto Recycling, a car smash and recycle yard.

Due to the fire, Hanua Street was closed between Kuhela Street and Olai Street.

Keep up with KHON2 as more information is made available.