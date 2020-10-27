Firefighters respond to downed aircraft near Nuuanu

NUUANU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rushed to the scene after reports came in of a downed aircraft in the Nuuanu area.

EMS says the pilot is reportedly okay and required no additional treatment.

No additional details are available at this time.

