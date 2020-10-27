NUUANU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rushed to the scene after reports came in of a downed aircraft in the Nuuanu area.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
EMS says the pilot is reportedly okay and required no additional treatment.
No additional details are available at this time.
- Firefighters respond to downed aircraft near Nuuanu
- Food 2Go: Mugen
- Maui County Mayor offers reminders during Lanai’s stay-at-home order
- Lt. Gov. talks about COVID-19 surge on neighbor islands
- Game Preview: ‘Bows continue season opening road trip at Wyoming on Friday Night