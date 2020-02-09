Fire officials investigate warehouse fire in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a warehouse fire in Kalihi on Saturday night, February 8, around 10:15 p.m.

The fire broke out at 2333 Alahao Place, which is an address that is located in the industrial warehouse area off Sand Island Access Road.

Firefighters responded to reports of the fire and when they arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the structure. They then worked to put out the fire.

So far, there’s no word of any reported injuries.

The fire did not prompt any closures as the fire was located in an isolated area.

As for the cause, it has not yet been determined as the fire investigation is pending.

We will update this post when more information is made available.