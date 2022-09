HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department reported a brush fire on Fort Barrette Road on Friday, Sept. 2.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, one lane going westbound is closed on Kamaaha Avenue.

Firefighters are on the scene.

According to HFD, the fire was under control around 7:50 p.m.