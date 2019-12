HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-alarm building fire broke out on Wilder Avenue on Wednesday, December 11, just before 6:30 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, 11 units staffed with 43 personnel responded to the Wilder Regent, a residential building at 1121 Wilder Avenue.

The fire was later extinguished at 6:55 p.m.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries.

The cause has not yet been determined.