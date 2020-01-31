Firefighters work to put out flames on a Young Street building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from a building fire on Young Street Thursday night on January 30 around 7:30 p.m.

This is located at a home on Young Street and Artesian Street.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded with 11 units and arrived at the scene and commenced firefighting operations.

Young St from Pawaa Lane to Artesian St. is shut down due to structure fire. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 31, 2020

Young Street from Pawaa Lane to Artesian Street has been shut down due to the incident.

Gina Matsuzawa-Diaz, who lives at the scene of the fire said that she had no idea what was on fire.

“We were going to bed and we could smell like a burning smell,” she said. “And we started walking around the house and the minute I open the door, I saw the smoke. I just got on the phone and called 911. We didn’t know what was going on, and we didn’t know what was on fire, but we just saw the smoke.”

Matsuzawa-Diaz said that the situation was scary and even recalled a bag she made for a fire situation years ago.

“They told me you should always have an emergency bag,” she said. “I did that, but it was so buried under so many things that I couldn’t get it out! I was yanking. I started crying I couldn’t get it out!”

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries or the cause of the fire.

We will update this post when more information is made available.