Firefighters put out building fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to reports of a building fire in Kaneohe on Feb. 15 around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family house fully engulfed in fire. This is at a residential address on Pahia Road.

Officials commenced firefighting operations and worked to put out the fire, which was later under control around 6:34 p.m.

So far, there has been no word on any reported injuries.

This post will be updated.