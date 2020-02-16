Firefighters put out building fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to reports of a building fire in Kaneohe on Feb. 15 around 6 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family house fully engulfed in fire. This is at a residential address on Pahia Road.
Officials commenced firefighting operations and worked to put out the fire, which was later under control around 6:34 p.m.
So far, there has been no word on any reported injuries.
This post will be updated.
