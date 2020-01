HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are responding to reports of a two-alarm building fire on North King Street.

This happened in Chinatown at Chun’s Meat Market on January 26, around 4 p.m.

The fire prompted the road closure in the area of King Street and River Street. Police want to advise the public to avoid the area as officials investigate the fire.

So far there’s no word of any reported injuries or the cause of the fire.

This post will be updated when more information is made available.