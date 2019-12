HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters say that no injuries have been reported following a 2-alarm building fire in Kalihi.

Crews were called out to Iao Lane in Kalihi Sunday night when they found an abandoned single-family home on fire.

We’re told a partial roof collapse made fighting the fire more difficult.

It was extinguished in just about half an hour.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials and neighbors say that squatters were known to frequent the home.