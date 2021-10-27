Firefighters rescue Hawaiian Cement employee from atop a 10-story silo in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a 55-year-old man from a 10-story-high silo after he began to feel dizzy and was unable to walk on his own.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they received a 911 call at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, to rescue a Hawaiian Cement employee from a silo located on Kaomi Loop in Kapolei — where the company’s products and supplies are located.

According to HFD, the employee was inspecting the silo that stores cement powder for Hawaiian Cement. A silo is a structure that stores large materials. During his inspection, the man felt dizzy and could not walk on his own.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 10:15 a.m., and they made contact with the man at 10:27 a.m. at the top of the silo. The man was then secured onto a rescue stretcher and a rope was used to lower him to the ground.

No other injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared at approximately 11:30 a.m.