Firefighters rescue fisherman who fell 30 feet down a cliff

HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The Hawai’i County Fire Department (HFD) were called to the cliffs at the end of Paradise Drive on Hawai’i Island to rescue a 36-year-old man, who fell off a 30-foot cliff around 3:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.

According to HFD, a portion of the cliff collapsed while the male party was fishing on top of it. The male was extricated through a high-angle rescue which ended at 5:34 a.m.

The man was then treated and transported to Hilo Medical Center.