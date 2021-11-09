Firefighters recover a body from Ala Wai Canal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) got an emergency call at 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, to help recover a body found at Ala Wai Canal in Waikiki.

There were 11 firefighters who arrived at the scene approximately at 2:52 a.m. and they quickly began to remove the body from the canal.

According to HFD, a firefighter paddled to the body, which was floating face down approximately 25 yards from the edge of the canal.

The body was reported to be a man, not yet identified. HFD said it concluded operations shortly after with no reports of injuries. The Emergency Medical Services transferred the body to the nearest hospital.

The Honolulu police said there are no signs of foul play, and they are still investigating the scene.