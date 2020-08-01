Firefighters put out two-acre brush fire in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HAWAII NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a two-acre brush fire that ignited in dry ohia woodland late Thursday afternoon, July 30.

This was located off of Highway 11 near mile marker 31 between Namakanipaio Campground and Mauna Loa Road.

Officials with the Hawaii County Fire Department reported that the blaze happened just before 5 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to put the fire under control within half an hour.

(Courtesy of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)

A chopper dropped several loads of water on the flames, and firefighters, volunteers, national park personnel helped with putting out the fire and cleaning up.

Fire officials disclosed that moderately strong trade winds and very dry conditions contributed to the spread of the fire. It was also fueled by dry native lichen growing on the top layer of volcanic ash that is prevalent in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported, and there are no structures in the area.

