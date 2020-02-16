Firefighters put out Kapaa house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a structure fire that broke out early Saturday morning, February 15, in a two-story residential building on Laipo Road in Kapaa.

Firefighters responded to the home around 12:10 a.m.

Officials say that the fire was knocked down within five minutes and were able to salvage most of the home. The fire was confined to the first-floor living area.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 1:50 a.m.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the residents of the home.

Fire inspectors estimate the damage to the structure and its contents to be roughly $125,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.