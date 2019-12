11 days have passed and friends and family are not giving up on the search for the 6-year-old boy who went missing in Hilo. On Monday, organizers have set up a reward for information that leads to the return of Benjamin "Benny" Rapoza. We're told a silent donor was able to help the family come up with a $5-thousand dollar reward.

Debra Garcia tells us she was at work when she got the call that her son was missing that Friday, the day of Benny's birthday.