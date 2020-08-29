Firefighters put out a fire that blazed near Pearlridge Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a close call across Pearlridge Center Friday night, Aug. 28, as a fire burned right outside of an apartment complex.

This happened around 5:30 p.m. off Koauka Loop.

Residents tried to put out the fire with garden hoses, but that didn’t do much. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, they were able to quickly put it out.

No word on what caused the blaze.

