Firefighters put out a building fire in the McCully area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a building fire in the McCully area on March 12 around 3 p.m.

According to fire officials, HFD responded to a fire at Kahoaloha Lane with 10 units staffed with 38 personnel.

The first unit arrived at 2:54 p.m. to find a five-story apartment building with light smoke conditions.

HFD personnel established command, secured a water supply, and investigated to determine the location of the fire.

Crews found that the smoke was coming from an apartment on the 3rd floor and forced entry into the unit where they found a working fire.

Personnel initiated an offensive fire attack to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread. The fire was brought under control and extinguished at 3:04p.m.

No injuries were reported for this incident. This incident remains under investigation. Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.