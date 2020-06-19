Firefighters put out 900 square feet brush fire on Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire in the Kaiolohia area on Lanai around 8:21 a.m.
When responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m., they found roughly 900 square feet of brush smoldering on the shoreline in the ‘Shipwreck’ area.
Firefighters struggled to access the situation due to the rough terrain.
The cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
