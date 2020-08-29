Firefighters on Big Island working to put out brush fire near Government Beach Road

PAHOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters in Hawaii County are working to put out a brush fire that sparked by Government Beach Road.

This happened near Sand Hill and Honolulu Landing on Thursday, Aug. 27, just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters responded with 10 units and found an acre of pine needles, stumps, brush and pine trees on fire. Responders struggled to get access, as the brush fire did not have direct road access.

The fire department were able to contain the fire, but will continue to monitor the smoldering burn.

No injuries or road closures were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

