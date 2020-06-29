Firefighters mop up 40-acre brush fire on Molokai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire broke out on Molokai on June 28, around 11:31 a.m.

According to the Maui Fire Department, this happened in the area of 3213 Maunaloa Highway in Hoolehua. Fire officials notified several people who lived in the area and advised them of the situation.

No one was displaced or injured and no structures were impacted by the fire.

Firefighters were able to place the fire under control at 12:35 p.m. Crews will continue to mop up, patrol and monitor the area through the night, according to MPD.

Roughly 40 acres of brush was scorched. As for the cause of the fire, it was classified as undermined.

(Courtesy of Travis Tancayo)

(Courtesy of Travis Tancayo)

(Courtesy of Travis Tancayo)

THE LATEST ON KHON2