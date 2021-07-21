Firefighters locate body of missing fisherman at Mokuleia Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The body of a 49-year-old fisherman who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 9-1-1 call for the missing man just after 9 p.m. on July 20. First responders were told he was last seen at Mokuleia Beach Park in Waialua. Eight units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded to the scene.

After meeting with the fisherman’s friend to gather more information, firefighters learned that the fisherman was checking on a lay net about 20 yards offshore at the time of his disappearance.

An aerial search was conducted and the man’s body was found in the shorebreak near Kaena Point, approximately 500 yards from where he was last seen.

The fisherman could not be revived.