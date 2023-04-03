HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday night, the City sent out an alert for people outdoors to seek indoor shelter during strong thunderstorms, but for one hiker that wasn’t possible.

The Honolulu Fire Department was notified about a lone female hiker at around 7:38 p.m. who was lost on the Upper Waimano Trail.

The 30-year-old woman had been hiking since 1 p.m. and was not injured, said HFD.

With just 16% percent of battery life remaining on the her phone, fire personnel were able to plot her geolocation.

Though heavy rainfall forced HFD to end an air rescue, four fighters hiked up the trail to search for the woman.

At 10:30 p.m. the firefighters arrived at the hiker’s side and they were able to escort her out the trail by 1:11 a.m.