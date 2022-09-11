HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters hiked Koko Head this morning on Sunday, Sept. 11 in remembrance of those who passed during the attack on 9/11.

They hiked the crater this morning starting around 8:30 a.m. and some even hiked the crater wearing their gear and carrying Hawaiian and American flags.

Firefighters hiked around 1,200 feet to the top and Kokonut Koalition, a volunteer group, provided Gatorade and watermelon to the firefighters.

This volunteer group is committed to protecting and taking care of the Koko Crater stairs which were recently refurbished.