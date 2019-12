HONOLULU (KHO2N) — A fire broke out on Piihana Road in Wailuku on Friday, December 20.

The Maui Fire Department responded to the scene with five units. Upon arrival, responders found abandoned vehicles and other scrapped items on fire around 2:25 p.m.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, according to officials.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries and on what caused the fire.