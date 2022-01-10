Firefighters extinguish apartment fire in Waipahu, five evacuated

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to an emergency call around 9:38 a.m. Monday, about an apartment on fire in Waipahu.

HFD said firefighters arrived at 94-212 Aniani Place around 9:44 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a second-floor, two-bedroom unit, in a two-story apartment building.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

After securing a water supply, firefighters evacuated five occupants out of the apartment. Out of the five rescued, a 50-year-old male was assisted for possible smoke inhalation before being transferred to Emergency Medical Services, before he declined to be taken to the hospital.

According to HFD, the fire was extinguished at 10:46 a.m. The firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to adjacent units, however, the unit where the fire started was gutted and the unit below had some water damage, which fire crews salvaged and mopped up.

HFD Fire Investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.