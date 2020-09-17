Firefighters extinguished a building fire in the Punchbowl area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thirty-eight firefighters responded to a building fire on Iolani Avenue on Wednesday morning, Sept. 16.

When responders arrived on the scene at 8:19 a.m. they found a two-story residential structure on fire. Light smoke was coming from the second floor and neighbors were trying to put out the fire with garden hoses.

Firefighters took over the scene and worked on suppressing the flames to prevent the fire from further spreading. It was later extinguished just after 9:30 a.m.

During the fire, firefighters rescued two people who suffered injuries from smoke inhalation. Both of the victims refused transport to the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

