Firefighters extinguish two structure fires in Hanapepe and Kapaa

HANAPEPE AND KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two structure fires that broke out on Tuesday afternoon, July 14, were extinguished.

These fires were located on Ahi Road in Hanapepe and Hoku Road in Kapaa.

The Kauai Fire Department said that no injuries were reported.

Firefighters and the Kauai Police Department responded to the Hanapepe fire around 5:10 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, there was light smoke and no flames on the first-floor living room. Because the building was equipped with a working smoke alarm, the occupants were able to respond quickly and were joined by fire crews to minimize the damages to the building.

After accessing the incident, firefighters cleared the scene around 7:15 p.m.

Fire inspectors estimate the damage to the structure and its contents to be roughly $12,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While crews were responding to the fire in Hanapepe, firefighters also were dispatched to a fire in an unoccupied structure on Hoku Road in Kapaa at about 5:20 p.m.

Crews arrived on the scene around 5:25 p.m. and discovered a fire on the first-floor balcony, and a Good Samaritan using a water hose to weaken the fire. Firefighters were then able to extinguish the fire and cleared the scene at approximately 6:05 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

