Firefighters extinguish two-story wooden structure on Kolea Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters are investigating a structure fire that happened on Kolea Street on February 4, around 8:19 p.m.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene with 10 units staffed with 14 personnel and found a 1280 square foot two-story wooden structure fully engulfed in fire. Officials said that the roof collapsed.

There were no roadblocks set up for this incident.

As firefighters worked to put out the fire, they noted that were was no one inside the structure. They said that it is unknown if anyone lived in the structure.

Fire officials say that the cause of the fire is undetermined, and that it caused $160,000 in damages.