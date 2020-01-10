Firefighters extinguish two fires in Hanapepe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished two structures on fire Wednesday night in Hanapepe.

No injuries were reported.

Hanapēpē firefighters were dispatched to a shed on fire on Awawa Road, in Hanapepe around 7:20 p.m. Once on scene, firefighters found the unoccupied structure fully engulfed in flames, along with a second nearby structure partially on fire.

Firefighters from the Waimea, Kalaheo, and Līhu‘e fire stations, along with the on-duty battalion chief, also responded to the scene.

Firefighters contained the fires at approximately 8 p.m., and the burning structures were fully extinguished about 9:45 p.m.

Fire inspectors estimate damages to the structure to be roughly $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.