HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a “sight of smoke” at a one-story residential structure on Oili Loop.
The incident happened on Monday morning, around 3:57 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the scene at around 4:07 a.m.
According to HFD, there were no occupants at the time of the fire and the fire was extinguished by 5:02 a.m. Fans were used to ventilate smoke and superheated gasses out of the structure.
The damage estimate is unknown at this time. HFD’s investigator is investigating.