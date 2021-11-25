Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire in Kailua

Honolulu (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a building fire in Kailua — one dog was rescued from the house, however, a pet bird did not make it.

Honolulu firefighters received an emergency call at 5:32 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. According to HFD, firefighters arrived at the scene on Dune Circle at 5:40 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from the front of the single-family, single-story home. HFD extinguished the fire at approximately 6:29 a.m.

Neighbors took the rescued dog to an animal hospital to be monitored. There were no reports of anyone injured.

HFD said a fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.