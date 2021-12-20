Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) extinguished a building fire on Hekaha Street in Aiea at 5:09 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters received an emergency call at 4:24 a.m. According to HFD, firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:30 a.m. to find a single-family, single-story home fully engulfed in smoke and flames.

There were no injuries reported, however, Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene at 4:46 a.m.

HFD said the fire occurred at a home that was previously burned. A fire investigator are investigating the scene.

