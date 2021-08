HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire on Aug. 1 in McCully.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. on Waiaka Road.

When fire crews arrived they found a two-story abandoned house with smoke coming from the second floor.

The fire was extinguished at 6:00 a.m.

There were no occupants and no injures.

HFD’s fire investigator is investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimates are available.