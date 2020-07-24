Firefighters extinguish flames at Waipahu home

WAIPAHU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm house fire in Waipahu on July 23.

Around 12:03 on Thursday, the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire on Keaukaha Place with nine units staffed with 35 personnel. Firefighters noted seeing smoke coming from the scene while they were en route.

When they arrived, they found a two-story, single-family home with flames coming from the second floor. They added that there was heavy smoke coming from all sides.

HFD began to work on putting out the fire and tried to prevent it from spreading. Officials said that it was hard to see because of all the smoke. Responders had to ventilate the home to remove the excess so firefighters could do a primary search of the home.

When visibility eased up, firefighters searched through the house and found that no one was home.

The fire was later brought under control at 12:40 p.m. and extinguished at 1 p.m.

Fire officials reported that there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire damage estimates are not

available at this time.

