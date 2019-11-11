Firefighters extinguish fire in a Manoa home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a three-story multi-family residential home on Sunday, November 10 around 3:34 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the scene with six units staffed with 22 personnel on Puuhonua Street.

Upon arrival, responders said there were no signs of smoke or fire from the top of the structure located on street level.

Personnel investigated further and found light smoke inside the lowest level of the structure. They secured a water source and began firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread.

It was reported that a total of five occupants live in three different units each on a different level of the structure.

A lone male occupant was home in the top unit at the time of the fire.

He was alerted to the fire by visually seeing smoke from the bottom of the structure and was able to evacuate safely.

The fire was brought under control and was also quickly extinguished at 3:49 p.m. The fire was confined to the bottom unit of the structure.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. Fire damages are not available at this time. No injuries were reported for this fire.

The residence did have smoke alarms but it is unknown if they were working. It did not have fire sprinklers. The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.