HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Fire Department (HFD) responded to a structure fire on Friday, March 4, at the old Hilo Bay Hotel, aka the old Uncle Billy’s Hotel.

The incident happened early Friday morning and there were no injuries reported.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To keep the public safe, Banyan Drive in front of the hotel is closed.

HFD said adjacent properties are accessible and have not been affected. Firefighters are investigating the scene. Motorists are asked to drive with caution.