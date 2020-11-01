Firefighters extinguish car fire in parking lot near Kaimana Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A silver car was in flames in a parking lot near Kaimana Beach on Saturday.
In a video sent to KHON2, popping noises were heard coming from the vehicle fire. Personnel with the Honolulu Fire Department arrived at the scene and put out the flames.
There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
