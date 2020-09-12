Firefighters extinguish Aiea house fire, family of 8 affected

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A house fire in Aiea was extinguished on Friday, Sept. 11, around 2:44 p.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firefighters were called to a scene on Kahilinai Place around 1:38 p.m. When they arrived, crews found a two-story house that was 50 percent engulfed in fire. Residents were reportedly trying to put it out.

Firefighters worked on suppressing the flames to prevent the fire from spreading. It was later extinguished.

A single-family of eight, six adults and two children, were affected by the incident and are being helped by the American Red Cross. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire damage estimates are also not available at this time.

Latest Stories on KHON2