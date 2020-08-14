Firefighters extinguish a Waimanalo house fire, cause of incident still under investigation

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a house fire just before 9 a.m. on August 13.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene just before 7 a.m. at an address on Nakini Street with nine units staffed with 34 personnel.
When responders arrived, they found a one-story, single family home fully engulfed with fire.
Firefighters began to work on putting out the fire and tried to suppress the flames to prevent the fire from spreading.
The incident remains under investigation. There are no fire damage estimates at this
time.
