Firefighters extinguish a structure fire in Keaau

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire broke out in the Paradise Park district on the Big Island.

This happened on Sunday, December 8, around 12:30 a.m.

Ten Hawaii Fire Department units responded to a single-story home on 35th Avenue in Keaau. Upon arrival, officials found flames coming from the windows on three sides of the home.

Officials found a single occupant who managed to evacuate. The occupant was assessed by a medic but was not transported to a nearby hospital due to the occupant’s refusal.

No injuries were reported.

Despite the incident, no roadblocks were made.

The fire was later extinguished at 2 a.m. and officials were on the scene investigating the cause which has not yet been determined.

According to HFD, damages totaled to $118,000.

