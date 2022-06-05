HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department reported that they extinguished a brush fire that broke out in a 25-acre area in Eleele on Saturday.

Fire personnel said at around 4:15 p.m. they were dispatched to the brush fire near a cemetery by Glass Beach. They arrived to discover 30-by-30 feet of brush on fire.

Because of the proximity and terrain, KFD said they were unable to reach the head of the fire so they turned their focus to protecting nearby areas that flames were traveling towards.

Kauai Coffee management and crews with Alexander & Baldwin were also on scene and assisted with the fire by bringing a front loader and tanker.

By 9:50 p.m. the fire was under control and KFD personnel cleared the area. Security with Kauai Coffee continued to monitor hot spots throughout the night.

Firefighters were in the area on Sunday to extinguish additional flare-ups and hots spots and left the scene at around 1:10 p.m.

